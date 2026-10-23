Maharashtra pharmacists accuse FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe of harsher enforcement
Pharmacists in Maharashtra are calling out FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, saying his crackdown is much tougher on local pharmacies than on e-pharmacies.
They argue that traditional stores face strict checks and heavy penalties, even for small slip-ups, while online pharmacies seem to get an easier ride when it comes to safety rules.
Chemists cite 856 suspensions 288 cancelations
Chemist associations say Mundhe's strict rules have already forced 856 license suspensions and 288 absolute license cancelations.
Mundhe, however, stands firm: he says the FDA has strictly penalized violations such as dispensing medicines without a registered pharmacist present, improper inventory maintenance, and the lack of valid doctor prescriptions.
Since May, his team has carried out thousands of inspections and seized illegal, mislabelled, or substandard medicines and cosmetics worth over ₹19.11 crore under the "Safe Food, Safe Medicines, Safe Maharashtra" campaign.