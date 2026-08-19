Maharashtra plans Mumbai 3.0 with ₹4,000cr Karnala-Sai-Chirner new town
India
Maharashtra is planning Mumbai 3.0, a ₹4,000 crore budget allocation for the Karnala-Sai-Chirner New Town in 2026-27, to create a brand-new urban center near Navi Mumbai.
Led by the MMRDA, this mega project will transform 323.44 square kilometers in Raigad district and bring together 124 villages into one modern hub.
Tech parks, housing and Brookfield $12bn
Think tech parks, industrial zones, hospitals, colleges, residential areas, and lots of green spaces, designed to ease Mumbai's crowding and offer fresh job and housing options.
With big investments lined up (including $12 billion from Brookfield), plus easy access to major highways and the new airport, Mumbai 3.0 is set to become a hotspot for young professionals and anyone looking for new opportunities by the late 2020s.