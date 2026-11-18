Maharashtra plans over half its electricity from renewables by 2030
Maharashtra is making a big move toward clean energy, planning to get over half its electricity from renewables by 2030, way up from today's 15%.
Announced by Lokesh Chandra, chairman of the state's largest power distributor, this shift is all about powering up for more data centers, electric vehicles, and rapid growth without abandoning fossil fuels.
Maharashtra expects 45 GW peak demand
The state expects its peak electricity demand to jump 40% by 2030, reaching 45 gigawatts. To handle this surge, Maharashtra is boosting renewables and upgrading energy storage.
Data centers alone could use at least 7 gigawatts by 2030.
While green hydrogen isn't booming yet, it could pick up as the economics becomes more favorable to consumers.
As Chandra puts it, they're focused on better storage and replacing aging coal-fired plants with new ones to maintain baseload supplies.