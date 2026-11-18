The state expects its peak electricity demand to jump 40% by 2030, reaching 45 gigawatts. To handle this surge, Maharashtra is boosting renewables and upgrading energy storage.

Data centers alone could use at least 7 gigawatts by 2030.

While green hydrogen isn't booming yet, it could pick up as the economics becomes more favorable to consumers.

As Chandra puts it, they're focused on better storage and replacing aging coal-fired plants with new ones to maintain baseload supplies.