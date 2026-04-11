Maharashtra plans per km base and monthly school bus payments
Maharashtra is planning new rules to make school bus fares fairer and more transparent.
Instead of schools charging whatever they want, regional transport authorities will set the base fare per kilometer per student, and parents will pay monthly instead of big lump sums.
The move comes after parents raised concerns about unpredictable fees.
Draft rules tighten bus safety measures
The draft guidelines also bring in stricter safety measures: seat belts on every bus, regular vehicle checks, and existing CCTV and GPS requirements remain in place.
All school transport staff will need police verification, and busses carrying younger children must have trained attendants.
Schools will also keep live travel logs so rides can be tracked in real time.
The government is asking for public feedback before making these changes official.