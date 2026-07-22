Maharashtra Police arrest 2 after Umarti illegal gun making raid
In a major crackdown, Maharashtra Police raided an illegal gun-making hub in Umarti village, Madhya Pradesh.
Over 400 officers searched 45 houses and questioned 20 people during the five-hour sweep.
While 12 were briefly detained and later let go with notices, two arrests were made for supplying weapons to Maharashtra.
Police used geotagging and seized weapons
Led by Additional Superintendent Ashok Nakhate, the operation brought together officers from three districts, with women making up nearly 30% of the team to handle women residents during the searches.
The police seized homemade pistols, ammunition, gun molds, raw materials, and even found 32 motorcycles suspected to be stolen with Maharashtra plates that may have been used for crimes.
They also used geotagging technology to map out homes of suspects on the run, part of a bigger push to stop illegal arms from fueling crime back home.