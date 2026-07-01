Maharashtra police probe whether Siya Goyal deleted Agarwal's phone evidence
Police in Maharashtra are looking into whether 20-year-old Siya Goyal deleted evidence from her late fiance Ketan Agarwal's phone just before his alleged murder.
Agarwal, a 26-year-old real estate director, was reportedly pushed off Lohagad Fort by Chetan, Goyal's boyfriend, on June 18.
Investigators say Goyal took Agarwal's phone right before the incident and later gave it to his family.
Forensics probe missing calls and chats
Officers suspect Goyal may have wiped key data from the phone, and digital forensics are underway to check for missing calls or messages.
"We are now investigating whether Siya destroyed any evidence on the phone," said a police officer part of the investigation.
Police also revealed that Goyal and Chetan planned the murder together, tried to make it look like an accident, and even deleted their chats to hide their tracks.