Maharashtra police probe whether Siya Goyal deleted Agarwal's phone evidence

Forensics probe missing calls and chats

Officers suspect Goyal may have wiped key data from the phone, and digital forensics are underway to check for missing calls or messages.

"We are now investigating whether Siya destroyed any evidence on the phone," said a police officer part of the investigation.

Police also revealed that Goyal and Chetan planned the murder together, tried to make it look like an accident, and even deleted their chats to hide their tracks.