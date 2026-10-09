Maharashtra police warn against CJP protest targeting CEC Gyanesh Kumar
State police in Maharashtra are trying to stop a protest planned by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and left groups, who want Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar removed.
Notices have gone out warning people not to join, since the rally doesn't have official permission and could disrupt public order.
Students and supporters questioned, trains disrupted
People from Maharashtra, especially students and CJP supporters, say they've been questioned by police and told not to attend. Some even got legal warnings about traveling to Delhi.
Five trains were canceled ahead of the protest, and two trains, 12951 (Mumbai Central to New Delhi) and 12953 (Mumbai Central to Hazrat Nizamuddin), were running five hours late after timetable changes.
A CJP media co-ordinator pointed out patterns in the notices and detentions.