Maharashtra police warn against CJP protest targeting CEC Gyanesh Kumar

People from Maharashtra, especially students and CJP supporters, say they've been questioned by police and told not to attend. Some even got legal warnings about traveling to Delhi.

Five trains were canceled ahead of the protest, and two trains, 12951 (Mumbai Central to New Delhi) and 12953 (Mumbai Central to Hazrat Nizamuddin), were running five hours late after timetable changes.

A CJP media co-ordinator pointed out patterns in the notices and detentions.