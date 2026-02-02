Maharashtra private schools delay RTE admissions over unpaid reimbursements

Payments lagging, rates too low

The RTE Act says private schools must keep 25% of their seats for kids from economically weaker backgrounds, with the government promising to cover costs.

But the reimbursement rate was cut from ₹17,600 to just ₹8,000 per student since 2020-21—far less than what schools actually spend.

With payments lagging and rates so low, schools say they're struggling to manage expenses and say the unreimbursed costs are being borne by parents of the remaining 75% of students.

The state's education minister now promises that dues will be paid in phases.