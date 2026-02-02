Maharashtra private schools delay RTE admissions over unpaid reimbursements
Private schools in Maharashtra are holding back on Right to Education (RTE) admissions because the government owes them over ₹2,500 crore in reimbursements, according to school management associations.
This long-standing delay has caused registrations to drop again this year—only 8,490 schools registered, even after two deadline extensions.
Payments lagging, rates too low
The RTE Act says private schools must keep 25% of their seats for kids from economically weaker backgrounds, with the government promising to cover costs.
But the reimbursement rate was cut from ₹17,600 to just ₹8,000 per student since 2020-21—far less than what schools actually spend.
With payments lagging and rates so low, schools say they're struggling to manage expenses and say the unreimbursed costs are being borne by parents of the remaining 75% of students.
The state's education minister now promises that dues will be paid in phases.