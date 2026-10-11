Maharashtra proposes midday meal expansion to classes 9 and 10
Maharashtra is looking to expand its midday meal scheme from just classes one through eight to include classes nine and 10 as well.
The idea, discussed on October 8, aims not only to cover more students but also to make meals healthier by adding local millets and more protein.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the focus is on "improving both reach and nutrition" for students.
Maharashtra plan would cover 85,206 schools
If approved, the move would impact 85,206 eligible schools under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman Yojana.
Right now, younger kids get meals with about 450 calories and older ones get around 700 calories.
The plan is to keep meals nutritious while using local ingredients that students actually like.
For smoother rollout, officials are considering centralized kitchens as well as local arrangements through gram panchayats.
District-level committees may also help design menus that fit local tastes, making sure everyone gets a meal they enjoy (and benefits from) at school.