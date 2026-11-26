Maharashtra is buzzing with protests as thousands of trees are set to be cut for a massive power project in Raigad; locals and politicians aren't happy about losing 30,000 trees.

In Palghar, villagers are upset because old trees were removed to plant new saplings that didn't survive due to poor watering.

Meanwhile, Pune's ₹12 crore afforestation drive is under fire for alleged money misuse and dying plantations.