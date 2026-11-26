Maharashtra protests over Raigad 30,000 trees, Pune ₹12cr controversy
Maharashtra is buzzing with protests as thousands of trees are set to be cut for a massive power project in Raigad; locals and politicians aren't happy about losing 30,000 trees.
In Palghar, villagers are upset because old trees were removed to plant new saplings that didn't survive due to poor watering.
Meanwhile, Pune's ₹12 crore afforestation drive is under fire for alleged money misuse and dying plantations.
Raigad cutting paused, Palghar probe underway
In Raigad, protests have paused tree cutting while the Forest Department reviews what's been lost so far.
Over in Palghar, villagers say they agreed to plant saplings but never wanted existing trees uprooted.
Now there's an investigation into whether rules were broken.
All this highlights how tough it can be to balance development with protecting the environment.