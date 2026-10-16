Maharashtra publishes draft voter list with October 26 deadline
India
Maharashtra just dropped its draft voter list, and eligible voters are being asked to check if their name made the cut.
If you spot any mistakes or your name is missing, you have until October 26 to file a claim or objection.
To make things easier, special camps will be set up at polling stations on the weekends of October 17-18 and 24-25.
Maharashtra camps ensure voter inclusion
These camps are all about making sure no eligible voter gets left out before the final list is locked in.
By getting involved now, you help keep elections fair and make sure your voice actually counts when it matters most.