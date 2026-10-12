Maharashtra puts MPSC chief Vivek Bhimanwar on leave after protests
India
After 11-day-long protests by exam aspirants in Pune, the Maharashtra government has put MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar on compulsory leave.
Students were demanding his resignation after claims of a leaked exam paper, and the aspirants have now provisionally suspended their protest.
Rohit Pawar leads Joshi Bridge protest
Led by NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar, students gathered at S. M. Joshi Bridge demanding Bhimanwar's resignation.
The government's action shows they're finally taking these worries seriously and looking into what really happened.