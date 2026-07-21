Maharashtra rains push Krishna inflows, dams release nearly 60,000 cfs
India
Heavy downpours in Maharashtra and Karnataka's Belagavi district have sent a surge of water into the Krishna River and nearby reservoirs.
By Tuesday evening, water released from Maharashtra's dams jumped to nearly 60,000 cubic feet per second, up by over 11,000 cubic feet per second since Monday.
The Almatti Reservoir also saw big inflows, taking in over 46,000 cubic feet per second.
Karnataka reservoirs rising, Almatti 2-thirds
Reservoirs across Karnataka are quickly reaching their limits.
Almatti Reservoir is now holding about two-thirds of its full capacity, while Hipparagi Barrage is storing around two-fifths of its maximum.
Renuka Sagar Dam and Raja Lakhamagouda Dam are also seeing steady rises in both inflow and storage as the rain keeps coming.