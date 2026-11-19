Maharashtra records wild temperature swings and no statewide rainfall
Maharashtra saw some wild temperature swings on Thursday: Ratnagiri was the hottest spot at 34.5 Celsius, while Yavatmal felt almost wintry at just 11.4 Celsius.
The whole state stayed dry, with no rainfall recorded at the reporting stations across the state.
Santacruz hits 33.6 Celsius in Mumbai
Mumbai wasn't spared from the heat either: Santacruz hit 33.6 Celsius, and nearby Alibag and Dahanu were just as warm.
No rainfall was recorded at the reporting stations across the state.
Ratnagiri 34.5 Celsius Yavatmal 11.4 Celsius
Yavatmal had the lowest minimum temperature at 11.4 Celsius, while Ratnagiri was the hottest spot at 34.5 Celsius.