Maharashtra removed over 2.06cr names and 19.60258L update applications filed
After Maharashtra removed over 2.06 crore names from its draft voter list in a major cleanup, 19,60,258 applications were filed between August 31 and October 26.
These included requests for new voter registrations, updating personal details, or raising objections.
Mumbai Suburban saw the most activity, while Sindhudurg had the least.
Maharashtra final voter list November 16
More than 2.06 crore electors, or 21.14% of Maharashtra's previous voter base, were deleted because people had moved away, died, or could not be traced.
The Election Commission even extended the deadline to October 26 so everyone could get their paperwork sorted.
All these updates will be processed by November 10, with the final list being released on November 16, just in time for anyone wanting their say at the polls.