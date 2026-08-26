Maharashtra removes 30-year age limit for tribal hostel admissions
India
Good news for tribal students in Maharashtra: the government just removed the 30-year age limit for hostel admissions.
This change happened after a 13-day student protest in Pune, and was announced by Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike with the chief minister's go-ahead.
The protest concerned hostel facilities, admission rules and other issues.
Ashok Uike pledges hostel management upgrades
Following a review meeting, Uike said new steps will be taken to improve hostel management, upgrade facilities, and make admissions smoother.
While students are relieved about the age limit being scrapped, they're still pushing for better living conditions, and politicians are debating how best to address all their concerns.