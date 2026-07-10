Maharashtra removes ₹2L cap on farm loan waiver through 2026-27
India
Big update for Maharashtra's farmers: the state has dropped the ₹2 lakh cap on overdue loans under its farm loan waiver scheme.
Now, even bigger overdue loans are covered, and the scheme will include debts up to the 2026-27 financial year.
This change is set to help thousands of farmers who were left out before.
Maharashtra government pledges ₹36,000Cr for waivers
Farmers who already got help from the 2019 Mahatma Jyotirao Phule loan waiver can now get up to ₹2 lakh waived off.
The government has pledged a massive ₹36,000 crore for this effort, starting with ₹20,000 crore this year.
Chief Minister Fadnavis said these waivers are key to protecting farmers from moneylenders and keeping their finances stable.