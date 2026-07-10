Maharashtra removes ₹2L cap on farm loan waiver through 2026-27 India Jul 10, 2026

Big update for Maharashtra's farmers: the state has dropped the ₹2 lakh cap on overdue loans under its farm loan waiver scheme.

Now, even bigger overdue loans are covered, and the scheme will include debts up to the 2026-27 financial year.

This change is set to help thousands of farmers who were left out before.