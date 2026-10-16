Maharashtra requires 6-year minimum age for Class 1 from 2030-31

The new age limits will kick in gradually: nursery admissions will start at age three in 2027-28, then move up a year each for junior and senior kindergarten until Class one hits the six-year mark.

If you are already in nursery or above by 2026-27, these rules will not affect you.

School heads may grant a relaxation of 15 days in the minimum and maximum age limits for admissions from nursery to Class 1, and the Directorate of Primary Education in Pune will issue further instructions and guidelines for implementing the revised admission criteria.