Maharashtra reserves 80% of government nursing jobs for women
Maharashtra just rolled out a policy reserving 80% of government nursing jobs for women, aiming to fill 3,911 nursing posts through the state's Public Service Commission.
While this move is meant to address patient comfort in specialized wards, it's a big jump from the previous 30% reservation and comes after legal challenges were not stayed by the Supreme Court.
Male nurses call 80% reservation unfair
Many male nurses aren't happy with the change, saying it unfairly limits their job prospects, especially since male nurses constitute 30-40% of nursing staff in government hospitals across the state.
Aadibhau Bansode of the Maharashtra Nurses Foundation and Prem Bobade, president of the Rashtriya Mul Niwasi Bahujan Karmachari Sangh (RMBKS), argue both men and women provide equal care, so such a high quota doesn't feel necessary to them.