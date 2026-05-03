Maharashtra restaurants must label paneer as natural or analog

Doctors say natural paneer is healthier

Doctors say natural paneer is healthier, while the effects of analog paneer aren't fully known yet.

Analog costs less, about ₹150 per kilogram versus ₹350 or more for natural, which explains why some places use it.

To help everyone make smarter choices, the FDA and dairy producers are rolling out awareness campaigns so you know exactly what's on your plate when you order out.