Maharashtra restaurants must label paneer as natural or analog
India
Restaurants and caterers in Maharashtra have been directed to tell you if the paneer they serve is "natural" (made from milk) or "analog" (a cheaper version made with oils and starch).
The move comes after concerns about the increasing use of analog paneer and confusion over distinguishing it from natural paneer.
Doctors say natural paneer is healthier
Doctors say natural paneer is healthier, while the effects of analog paneer aren't fully known yet.
Analog costs less, about ₹150 per kilogram versus ₹350 or more for natural, which explains why some places use it.
To help everyone make smarter choices, the FDA and dairy producers are rolling out awareness campaigns so you know exactly what's on your plate when you order out.