Maharashtra restricts nonessential spending ahead of winter legislative session
Maharashtra just announced it is cutting back on extra government spending: only the most urgent requests will get approved for now.
The move, shared in a circular on October 21, is all about keeping finances in check ahead of the winter legislative session.
With budgets stretched thin, the state wants to make sure every rupee counts.
Maharashtra finance department greenlights urgent spending
The state's already juggling a massive relief bill: over ₹45,000 crore for drought aid and ₹36,585 crore for farm loan waivers (together that is more than ₹81,500 crore).
On top of that, Maharashtra carries a hefty debt of ₹11.03 lakh crore (that is about 20.38% of its economy).
So from now on, only highly urgent and essential committed expenditure, court-related matters, and expenditure relating to centrally sponsored schemes are getting green-lit by the finance department.