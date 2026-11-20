Maharashtra just rolled out its Wage Rules, 2026, shaking up how work and pay are handled across the state.

The big changes? a maximum 48-hour weekly work limit for employees whose wage period is not calculated daily, overtime-rate wages and a substitute rest day, with pay not less than twice the normal rate of wages in specified cases, and a cap so salary deductions can't go over 50% per pay period.

These rules replace some pretty old laws from way back in 1963.