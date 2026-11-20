Maharashtra rolls out wage rules 2026 replacing 1963 laws statewide
Maharashtra just rolled out its Wage Rules, 2026, shaking up how work and pay are handled across the state.
The big changes? a maximum 48-hour weekly work limit for employees whose wage period is not calculated daily, overtime-rate wages and a substitute rest day, with pay not less than twice the normal rate of wages in specified cases, and a cap so salary deductions can't go over 50% per pay period.
These rules replace some pretty old laws from way back in 1963.
Wage rules mandate twice-a-year allowance reviews
The new rules cover all of Maharashtra (except government minimum wages), and make sure everyone gets paid on time.
There's also a twice-a-year review of allowances to keep up with living costs, so fair pay is a bigger focus now.
Overall, it's about making work life more balanced and secure for employees statewide.