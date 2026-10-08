Maharashtra school busses will stop UPI payments for transport fees
India
Starting October 15, school bus operators across Maharashtra will stop taking UPI payments for transport fees.
This change comes after new charges were added to UPI transactions over ₹2,000, so parents may have to switch to cash, checks, or other ways to pay.
School bus owners seek UPI exemption
The School Bus Owners's Association (SBOA) says these extra fees make UPI collection of school bus fees unviable and is asking for an exemption.
Many families in Mumbai and across Maharashtra have gotten used to paying digitally, so this move could make things less convenient.