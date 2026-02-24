Maharashtra seeks ₹12,000cr more for last-minute expenses
India
Maharashtra just asked for an extra ₹11,995 crore to cover expenses that popped up after the main budget was set.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presented this in the state assembly; the annual budget for 2026-27 will be presented on March 6.
Where's the money going?
A big chunk—₹4,066 crore—is headed to energy, labor, industries, and mining. Most of that (₹3,262 crore) will boost the power sector, with ₹803 crore for village and small businesses.
There's also fresh funding for rural development (₹71 crore), water and sanitation (₹1,431 crore), plus smaller amounts supporting food supplies, OBC welfare, forests, and medical education.
The goal: keep essential services running smoothly across Maharashtra.