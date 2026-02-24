Maharashtra seeks ₹12,000cr more for last-minute expenses

Where's the money going?

A big chunk—₹4,066 crore—is headed to energy, labor, industries, and mining. Most of that (₹3,262 crore) will boost the power sector, with ₹803 crore for village and small businesses.

There's also fresh funding for rural development (₹71 crore), water and sanitation (₹1,431 crore), plus smaller amounts supporting food supplies, OBC welfare, forests, and medical education.

The goal: keep essential services running smoothly across Maharashtra.