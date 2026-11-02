Maharashtra seeks ₹31,000cr from Centre to aid drought-hit farmers
India
Maharashtra has asked the central government for ₹31,000 crore to support farmers hit hard by drought across 304 talukas.
After checking crop damage in 37,496 villages, officials found 14.15 million hectares with serious losses, with crops suffering losses of more than 33%.
Maharashtra offers compensation ₹8,500-₹22,500 per hectare
Farmers who qualify can get compensation between ₹8,500 and ₹22,500 per hectare depending on their crop and irrigation.
To help quickly (especially before Diwali), the state is sending an advance of ₹5,000 straight to farmers' bank accounts.
There are also plans to request more funds to help with the upcoming Rabi season as dry conditions continue.