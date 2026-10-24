Maharashtra seeks short bike taxi passes after Tiger Shroff shooting
India
Maharashtra is looking to roll out short-term passes for bike taxi riders, aiming to make rides safer and keep things organized.
This comes after a recent incident linked to the Tiger Shroff shooting case on October 18, 2026.
The idea is to improve how riders are registered and help authorities keep better track of who's on the road.
Maharashtra considers ID and sticker rules
Bike taxi apps will need to check riders' government IDs and addresses more carefully, and police verification might soon be required.
There's also talk of linking photo IDs directly in the apps and adding special stickers on bikes so everyone knows which ones are taxis.
All these updates will be discussed next week, with the goal of boosting safety without making life harder for part-time riders.