Maharashtra set to require Marathi for taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers
India
Maharashtra is set to make knowing Marathi a must for all taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers.
The government wants drivers to be able to chat comfortably with passengers, so they're updating the Motor Vehicle Rules, meaning you'll need Marathi skills to get or renew a permit.
Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik says this should make rides smoother for everyone.
Maharashtra seeks feedback, Marathi courses, checks
The state is asking people for feedback on these new rules, so you can share your thoughts within 30 days of the draft going public.
To help drivers learn, hybrid Marathi courses are in the works, especially since Mumbai alone has about 300,000 permits.
Starting May 1, there'll also be statewide checks to make sure everyone's following the new language rule.