Maharashtra STF arrests Sonu Kumar Kisanlal Diwakar over TET leak

Investigators found that two press employees leaked exam papers to Diwakar and another accomplice, who then passed them on to Gupta.

Even after leaving his job two years ago, Diwakar stayed connected with his co-accused, Sanjay.

The STF tracked him for over 20 days before arresting him in Agra.

He is now in custody and will appear in court on July 28.

With Gupta and his wife already arrested, police say more arrests could happen soon as the investigation continues.