Maharashtra STF arrests Sonu Kumar Kisanlal Diwakar over TET leak
The Maharashtra Police's Special Task Force (STF) has arrested Sonu Kumar Kisanlal Diwakar, a key player in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak scandal.
Diwakar, who used to work at a printing press in Agra, is the 15th person accused and is closely linked to the alleged mastermind, Bijendra Kumar Gupta.
Press employees leaked papers via Diwakar
Investigators found that two press employees leaked exam papers to Diwakar and another accomplice, who then passed them on to Gupta.
Even after leaving his job two years ago, Diwakar stayed connected with his co-accused, Sanjay.
The STF tracked him for over 20 days before arresting him in Agra.
He is now in custody and will appear in court on July 28.
With Gupta and his wife already arrested, police say more arrests could happen soon as the investigation continues.