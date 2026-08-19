Maharashtra suspends CCMP homeopaths' allopathy registrations amid allopathic doctors' pushback
Maharashtra just put a pause on letting homeopaths with a Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP) register to practice allopathy.
The move comes after pushback from allopathic doctors and while the Bombay High Court is still deciding on the issue.
Interestingly, only one homeopath had actually registered under this policy before it was suspended.
Maharashtra forms new 18-member medical council
Homeopaths and the Integrated Doctors Association (IDA) protested in Mumbai, demanding the suspension order be rolled back.
Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif told them he would work to withdraw the order since it was not cleared by him.
Meanwhile, the state has set up a new 18-member Maharashtra Medical Council panel, so decisions about who can practice medicine here might keep evolving.
The High Court will hear more about this case soon.