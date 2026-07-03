Maharashtra TET 2026 paper leak prompts 3 more arrests

SIT ties leak to multi-state racket

Turns out, this was not just a local issue: the SIT says the leak was part of a multi-state racket stretching across Delhi, Agra, Bihar, and Haryana.

Nearly 600,000 candidates have been affected by the postponement.

Police teams are still searching for the alleged mastermind Vijendra Gupta and his associates as they try to bring justice for all those students caught up in this mess.