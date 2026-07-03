Maharashtra TET 2026 paper leak prompts 3 more arrests
India
The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 paper leak case just got bigger: three more people were arrested, bringing the total to seven.
The exam, scheduled for June 28, was postponed after a part of its question paper had been leaked.
Police are moving quickly to track down everyone involved.
SIT ties leak to multi-state racket
Turns out, this was not just a local issue: the SIT says the leak was part of a multi-state racket stretching across Delhi, Agra, Bihar, and Haryana.
Nearly 600,000 candidates have been affected by the postponement.
Police teams are still searching for the alleged mastermind Vijendra Gupta and his associates as they try to bring justice for all those students caught up in this mess.