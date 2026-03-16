Maharashtra to convert all state busses to electric by 2037
India
Maharashtra is making a big move toward cleaner transport: the state plans to convert the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) fleet of 22,000 busses to electric vehicles by 2037.
Out of 22,000 MSRTC busses, about 800 are already electric.
This step lines up with India's goal for full electric mobility by 2047.
EV Policy 2026
No more new diesel busses after the current batch; from now on, only electrics will be added.
The government has proposed powering charging stations with solar energy to support the shift, and Maharashtra's EV Policy 2026 brings perks like tax breaks and toll waivers, especially on routes like the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.
Plus, charging points every 25km along highways should make road trips a lot more EV-friendly!