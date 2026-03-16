Maharashtra to convert all state busses to electric by 2037

EV Policy 2026

No more new diesel busses after the current batch; from now on, only electrics will be added.

The government has proposed powering charging stations with solar energy to support the shift, and Maharashtra's EV Policy 2026 brings perks like tax breaks and toll waivers, especially on routes like the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

Plus, charging points every 25km along highways should make road trips a lot more EV-friendly!