Maharashtra to create 1,000 supernumerary posts for ex-Agniveers across departments
India
Maharashtra is creating 1,000 supernumerary posts in government and semi-government establishments just for ex-Agniveers (those finishing their four-year term under the Agnipath scheme).
The idea is to help these young veterans land steady jobs in departments like home, excise, and urban development right after their service ends.
Rajesh Aggarwal panel to recruit ex-Agniveers
Ex-Agniveers will be eligible for roles like police constable, forest guard, firefighter, or prison guard.
A committee led by Chief Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal will handle recruitment details and rules.
Since central guidelines are not out yet, this move gives immediate options as the first batch of Navy Agniveers gets ready to finish service this November.