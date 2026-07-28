Maharashtra to drop all FIRs against students protesting NEET-UG leaks
Good news for students who protested NEET-UG paper leaks: Maharashtra's government is dropping all FIRs filed against them.
The protests, which happened in cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur, got support from leaders such as Varsha Gaikwad and Raj Thackeray.
The move aims to protect students' academic futures after their concerns about exam fairness made headlines.
Supreme Court orders release of minors
Students took to the streets over alleged NEET-UG paper leaks and other exam-related issues.
Many were booked for protesting without permission or violating Section 144 rules.
Now, with the process to withdraw the FIRs underway, most can focus back on their studies without legal worries.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has also ordered the release of detained minors (unless they have criminal records), showing some official support for student voices.