Maharashtra to drop pending criminal cases of illegal foreign nationals
India
Maharashtra is moving to speed up the deportation of more than 3,500 illegal foreign nationals, mainly from Bangladesh, by dropping their pending criminal cases.
This step follows new central government guidelines aimed at making it easier to send people back without legal delays.
State, district panels to review withdrawals
To make this happen, district and state committees will review which cases can be withdrawn so deportations can go ahead faster.
The state has already deported about 2,900 Bangladeshi nationals in recent years, and now they are expanding the focus from just workers with fake documents to also include inmates with ongoing legal issues.
The goal is to handle illegal immigration more efficiently and clear out long-pending cases.