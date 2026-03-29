Maharashtra to end urban LPG deliveries and switch to PNG

Bhujbal outlines PNG rollout and safeguards

Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said PNG is comparatively cheaper than LPG, making it a more cost-effective option for consumers, and that the transition would promote a more efficient and safer gas distribution network.

Cities already using PNG, like Navi Mumbai and Thane, will see this rollout first. Rural areas and smaller towns will stick with LPG until PNG networks grow.

Bhujbal said directives include taking strict action against black marketing of LPG and making sure fuel stays available during global supply hiccups, with backup kerosene at select fuel stations just in case.