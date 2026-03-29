Maharashtra to end urban LPG deliveries and switch to PNG
Big update for city folks: Maharashtra is planning to stop delivering liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders in metro areas like Mumbai and Pune within three months.
Instead, they will be switching everyone over to piped natural gas (PNG), as long as the infrastructure is ready.
New buildings could be required to have PNG connections by default (think of it like getting water or electricity).
Bhujbal outlines PNG rollout and safeguards
Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said PNG is comparatively cheaper than LPG, making it a more cost-effective option for consumers, and that the transition would promote a more efficient and safer gas distribution network.
Cities already using PNG, like Navi Mumbai and Thane, will see this rollout first. Rural areas and smaller towns will stick with LPG until PNG networks grow.
Bhujbal said directives include taking strict action against black marketing of LPG and making sure fuel stays available during global supply hiccups, with backup kerosene at select fuel stations just in case.