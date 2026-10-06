Maharashtra to impose 10% water cuts from October 16
Maharashtra, India's wealthiest state, is about to face water cuts as a response to this year's weak monsoon.
Starting October 16, cuts of at least 10% across all urban and rural local bodies will be imposed.
Industries have also been told to reuse or recycle at least 30% of the water they consume.
The drought was officially declared in late September after disappointing rains and possible El Nino effects.
Maharashtra reserves dam water for drinking
The state is focusing on saving dam water for drinking until 31 August 2027.
Local authorities have been asked to use treated wastewater for things like cleaning and gardening, not for drinking.
Officials are also cracking down on illegal water extraction, and a central team is checking how bad things are so they can recommend help for affected farmers.
Even though Maharashtra has plenty of billionaires and money, this crisis shows that everyone, rich or poor, is feeling the pinch when it comes to basic resources like water.