Maharashtra transfers 15 police after minors tied and paraded
India
15 police personnel have been transferred after videos surfaced showing minors tied to a police vehicle and paraded on July 21, 2026.
The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) stepped in, calling for an investigation into possible human rights violations.
CID files FIRs against 18 police
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has filed FIRs against 18 police personnel for alleged physical abuse of the minors.
The MSHRC pointed out that key steps, like recording the children's statements or bringing them before the Juvenile Justice Board, were missed in the initial probe.
While these transfers are happening, a deeper investigation is underway.