Maharashtra transfers 16 senior IPS officers to improve policing, governance

Maharashtra names key police officials

Vishwas Nagre Patil steps in as Nagpur city police commissioner, while Ravinder Singhal is transferred to the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Sanjay Verma is now director general of police for housing and welfare, and Archana Tyagi takes over judicial and technical police.

Other notable transfers include Prashant Mohite (deputy commissioner, Navi Mumbai), Nilesh Rohen (superintendent, Nanded), Rupali Ambure (Superintendent of Police, State Security Corporation), Shashikant Satav (Deputy Commissioner of Police, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar City), and Pranjali Sonawane (deputy commissioner, Amravati City).