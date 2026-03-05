Maharashtra transport strike paused for a week
Maharashtra's big transport strike, which would have stopped school busses, trucks, taxis and more from running across the state starting March 5, has been paused for a week.
This comes after Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik promised in writing to address the transporters' complaints once the Budget Session wraps up.
Strike was to disrupt daily routines
If you rely on public or private transport in Maharashtra—think school runs, commutes or deliveries—life stays normal for now. The strike was set to disrupt daily routines for students, workers and businesses.
Transporters are frustrated over hefty e-challan fines and new rules they say are unfair.
The government has promised to cancel "unjust" challans and discuss other issues soon, but union leaders warn they'll go back on strike if things don't move forward quickly.