Maharashtra transport strike paused for a week

Strike was to disrupt daily routines

If you rely on public or private transport in Maharashtra—think school runs, commutes or deliveries—life stays normal for now. The strike was set to disrupt daily routines for students, workers and businesses.

Transporters are frustrated over hefty e-challan fines and new rules they say are unfair.

The government has promised to cancel "unjust" challans and discuss other issues soon, but union leaders warn they'll go back on strike if things don't move forward quickly.