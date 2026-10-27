Maharashtra unveils ₹7,500cr relief to aid 1.5cr farmers with ₹5,000
India
Big news for farmers in Maharashtra: the state government is rolling out a ₹7,500 crore relief package after drought-like conditions hit hard.
This week, 1.5 crore farmers will get ₹5,000 each straight into their bank accounts, just in time for Diwali.
The idea is to offer quick, direct help when it's needed most.
Eknath Shinde details 12 additional benefits
Along with the cash aid, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde shared that farmers will get 12 extra benefits like fee waivers and easier loan terms, a first for early support of this scale in the state.
For context, Karnataka is offering only ₹2,500 per farmer under similar conditions.
Even though this may not cover all losses, Chief Minister Fadnavis says it should provide some real relief during a tough season.