Maharashtra Women's Commission working on menstrual leave policy
Maharashtra's Women's Commission is working on a new menstrual leave policy, kicking off discussions just two days after the state health minister's announcement.
Key experts met in Mumbai on February 27, 2026, and the commission says more talks are coming before they send the final plan to the government.
Menstrual leave in India
This move follows a Supreme Court ruling that recognized menstrual health as a fundamental right—highlighting dignity and equal access to education and healthcare.
States have taken different approaches: Bihar introduced menstrual leave in 1992, and more recently Karnataka and Kerala have considered or introduced menstrual-leave measures.
Experts hope these changes will help reduce stigma at work and support women's well-being across India.