Maharashtra's 2026 Freedom of Religion Act requires 60-day notice

Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026, which comes into force on August 28, 2026.

Now, if you want to officially change your religion, you have to give the district magistrate a 60-day heads-up.

The law bans conversions by coercion, fraud, inducement, or through marriage.

Breaking it could mean up to 7 years in jail, and up to 10 years for repeat offenses.

Maharashtra joins a growing list of states with similar rules.