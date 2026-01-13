Next Article
Maharashtra's 4-day dry spell: What you need to know
India
From January 13 to 16, Maharashtra is enforcing a dry spell in 29 cities—including Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur—meaning no alcohol sales or consumption.
This move is all about keeping things calm and smooth during the voting period, with public rallies and political events also on pause as election campaigning wraps up.
What else changes? Stock markets and offices take a break
Daily routines will be shaken up a bit—especially in major cities—as the government steps up monitoring and urges everyone to follow the rules.
On January 15 (voting day), both the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange will be closed, along with government offices in Mumbai, so expect a quieter city vibe while elections are underway.