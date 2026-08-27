Maharashtra's anti-conversion law prompts Mumbai churches to use self-declaration forms
With Maharashtra's new anti-conversion law kicking in, churches around Mumbai have started asking people to fill out self-declaration forms before attending prayer meetings.
These forms are meant to show that everyone's there by choice, not because they were pressured or promised anything.
Pastors and community leaders say it's a way to protect both the church and attendees from accusations of forced conversions.
Forms collect basic info and photo
The forms collect basic info and a photo, aiming to keep things transparent, especially after recent disruptions where Bajrang Dal members allegedly broke up prayer meetings and even attacked pastors.
While Bajrang Dal questions if these forms are legal, church leaders insist they're just trying to stay safe.
As Pastor Devdan Tribhuvan, state president of the Maharashtra Christian Development Association, puts it, "In the past there have been incidents where Bajrang Dal members have barged into prayer meetings and assaulted attendees and pastors, also vandalizing the church's instruments. We didn't get police support when these disputes reached the police station. Hence we have drafted this self-declaration."
Some converts also feel the move helps shield them from harassment.