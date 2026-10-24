Maharashtra's FDA seizes 43.56 tons and 719.2L milk and ghee
India
Maharashtra's FDA conducted a statewide crackdown, seizing about 43.56 tons of food and 719.2-liter of milk and ghee, altogether worth ₹1.56 crore.
The sweep targeted products described as substandard, adulterated or incorrectly labeled, with 564-liter of milk destroyed.
Maharashtra FDA: regional seizures, Mumbai suspensions
The operation hit several regions hard: Konkan recorded the seizure of 9.99 tons, Pune saw 2.11 tons seized, and Nashik saw 4,069kg of food products and 62.2-liter of ghee seized.
In Mumbai, licenses or registrations of seven food establishments were suspended for unhygienic practices and using unauthorized food colors.
The FDA says it's serious about keeping what we eat safe: no shortcuts allowed.