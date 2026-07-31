Maharashtra's FDA Tukaram Mundhe seizes 50L/cr food, suspends 56 licenses

The FDA isn't stopping at small shops. It has taken action against gutkha networks using tough crime laws and banned junk food and soft drinks near schools to help kids eat healthier.

Even famous spots like K Rustom Ice Cream Parlour have been penalized for unhygienic practices, and the Cricket Club of India has been inspected as part of the crackdown.

While some staff worry about long hours and traders protest the strict measures, Mundhe says public health comes first.

The Bombay High Court has stepped in too, asking the FDA to balance safety with fairness for businesses, so expect this story to keep unfolding.