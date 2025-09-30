Maharashtra's kharif crops hit hard by floods

Farmers are burdened with debts

The floods have sadly coincided with a spike in farmer suicides, especially in Marathwada and Vidarbha—767 cases were reported just between January and March 2025.

While the government has announced ₹2,215 crore in aid for over 31 lakh farmers, many say it's not enough.

With debts piling up, some families are thinking about moving to cities for work as rural communities struggle to cope with the fallout.