Maharashtra's kharif crops hit hard by floods
Heavy rains have hit Maharashtra hard this year, wiping out about 50% of the state's kharif crops.
Crops across 70 lakh acres in 30 districts have been destroyed or damaged by flooding, with major losses to soybeans and cotton.
The damage goes beyond just plants—farming equipment and topsoil have been ruined too, making it even tougher for farmers to recover.
Farmers are burdened with debts
The floods have sadly coincided with a spike in farmer suicides, especially in Marathwada and Vidarbha—767 cases were reported just between January and March 2025.
While the government has announced ₹2,215 crore in aid for over 31 lakh farmers, many say it's not enough.
With debts piling up, some families are thinking about moving to cities for work as rural communities struggle to cope with the fallout.