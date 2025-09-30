Uber bike driver threatens woman for not paying extra fare
In Delhi, a woman was verbally abused and threatened by her Uber bike driver after she refused to pay more than what the app showed.
The driver reportedly said, "I don't care if my ID is deactivated, I'll teach girls how they should travel."
The incident has sparked fresh concerns about safety for people using ride-hailing apps.
Woman's brother slams Uber, calls for stricter rules
The woman shared that she stayed on call with her brother out of fear until she found another ride.
Her brother criticized Uber and similar apps for lacking proper background checks and safety features, urging stricter rules and a permanent ban on the driver.
Uber apologized and said it's investigating the case.
This isn't an isolated issue—recent incidents in Delhi NCR have raised bigger questions about passenger safety on these platforms.