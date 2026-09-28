Maharashtra's Tulshi village lists itself 'for sale' to demand water
Tulshi village in Maharashtra's Solapur district has taken an unusual step to highlight its water crisis, putting the entire village "for sale," with the price set as water.
For years, all 7,000 residents have depended on water tankers, and things have gotten so tough that villagers felt this was a symbolic protest to draw the government's attention to their plight.
Villagers demand finish 26-year Sina-Madha excavation
The protest isn't just about today's shortage.
Villagers have been demanding completion of the around 800 meters of excavation work near the seventh and eighth outlets of the Sina-Madha scheme, which has remained incomplete for the past 26 years.
Despite a recent funding promise and plans announced by officials, nothing has changed on the ground.
With dry wells and failing crops, locals say they just want real action so their lives (and farms) can get back on track.