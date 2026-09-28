Maharashtra's Tulshi village lists itself 'for sale' to demand water

The protest isn't just about today's shortage.

Villagers have been demanding completion of the around 800 meters of excavation work near the seventh and eighth outlets of the Sina-Madha scheme, which has remained incomplete for the past 26 years.

Despite a recent funding promise and plans announced by officials, nothing has changed on the ground.

With dry wells and failing crops, locals say they just want real action so their lives (and farms) can get back on track.