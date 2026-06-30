Mahesh Dixit appointed Intelligence Bureau director replacing Tapan Kumar Deka

Dixit helped stabilize Jammu and Kashmir

Dixit brings over 30 years (about 33 years) in intelligence and crisis management to the table.

He's known for handling tough situations, like helping stabilize Jammu and Kashmir after Article 370 was scrapped and cracking down on terror networks in Hyderabad and Srinagar.

He is known for uniting teams during high-pressure operations, and he's even picked up honors like the President's Police Medal along the way.