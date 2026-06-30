Mahesh Dixit appointed Intelligence Bureau director replacing Tapan Kumar Deka
India
Mahesh Dixit just stepped in as the new director of the Intelligence Bureau, taking over from Tapan Kumar Deka.
He is a 1993 batch IPS officer and will lead India's top internal intelligence agency for the next two years, a move cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.
Dixit helped stabilize Jammu and Kashmir
Dixit brings over 30 years (about 33 years) in intelligence and crisis management to the table.
He's known for handling tough situations, like helping stabilize Jammu and Kashmir after Article 370 was scrapped and cracking down on terror networks in Hyderabad and Srinagar.
He is known for uniting teams during high-pressure operations, and he's even picked up honors like the President's Police Medal along the way.